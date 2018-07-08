90 APC NASS members to decamp to RAPC

news

There are indications that some 90 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in National Assembly have signified their intention to move to newly formed Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC).

According to Sunday Tribune, the breakdown shows that 30 Senators and 60 members of the House of Representatives will join the APC faction when the National Assembly returns from recess.

The RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that they had broken away from the ruling party, citing the failure of the APC to promote good governance as reason.

According to reports, Galadima also boasted that he had enough lawmakers to kick-start President Buhari’s impeachment.

Saraki, Dogara to lead decampees

A source who spoke to Sunday Tribune also revealed that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara will lead the defection of the lawmakers.

According to the source, the crisis in the APC has given the defectors ground based on a constitutional provision in Section 68(1,g), which stipulates that a lawmaker can defect if there is a division in his original party.

Speaking on the Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki, another source said “It took this government 1,018 days to prosecute Saraki on what has been seen an initial as a merry go round. It was purely a political step that is bound to boomerang. Everyone knows that Saraki played critical roles in ensuring the victory of APC against his old party the PDP in 2015.

“It should not be too much to concede the Senate presidency to such a group like the nPDP, which proved its worth through valuable contributions to the 2015 campaign.

“Now we have seen that we are not wanted in this party. They have constituted their executive without recourse to the complaints to the nPDP. It is clear that they have also sidelined the Senate President and Speaker Dogara in the running of the affairs of the party.

“At National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, the duo of Senate President and Speaker are reduced to spectators. Nothing like consultation. Nothing to show we are working together. It is very clear that one day we will have to retrace our steps and reunite with the people that want to work with us.”

RAPC eyeing PDP

A lawmaker with insights into the defection plans has hinted that the a lot of shocking moves will happen when members of the National Assembly return from recess.

“With the launch of the R-APC, a lot of interesting things will happen in the National Assembly. We have decided that with this resumption this time, we are going to make enough statements that will shake the polity and then go on the annual recess.

“But I can assure you that before the recess, the gale of defection will have been concluded,” the lawmaker added.

According to the source, the RAPC which comprises members of the (nPDP) bloc, is also considering a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This, if concluded, will give the PDP a majority standing in the National Assembly when the APC members finally defect.

The source also revealed that one of the conditions for the merger is that the PDP should change its name.

Dino Melaye decamps

There are indications that Senator Dino Melaye has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye was seen in a video which he posted on Twitter, referring to PDP as his home in a song.

Oshiomhole rubbishes RAPC

Meanwhile, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the ruling party will not be bothered by the antics of the newly formed RAPC.

Oshiomhole, who admitted that the APC is going through some challenges, stated that the party will overcome the hurdles.