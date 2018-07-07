Pulse.ng logo
Dino Melaye dumps APC for PDP

Dino Melaye Controversial senator dumps APC for PDP?

Melaye's message on Twitter is coming few days after Buba Galadima led aggrieved members of the ruling party, APC, to form the Reformed All Progressive Congress, R-APC.

The lawmaker has once again criticised the conduct of the ruling party. play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

There are indications that Dino Melaye, one of the vocal members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the Nigerian Senate has dumped the party for the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Embattled Melaye released a video on Twitter referring to his political party as jatijati - a local parlance in Yoruba language that deduces rubbish.

 

ALSO READ: Melaye says Presidency has made APC a lifeless party

Senator Melaye, a close ally of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been castigating activities of President Muhammadu Buhari, who belong to the same political party.

He once tweeted: "If PMB said politicians are the cause of the killings. So why is ranching the solution?"

 

