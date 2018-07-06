Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges

Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption charges

The senate president has been cleared of all charges by a five-man panel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges play

Senate President Bukola Saraki

(Saraki media team)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Supreme Court has cleared Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all charges filed against him in his false assets declaration trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

According to a report by The Punch, a five-man panel, led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, unanimously dismissed the three-count charge against the senate president on Friday, July 6, 2018.

The Senate President had earlier been cleared of all charges in June 2017 by the Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal citing the prosecution's failure to prove the allegations, but a December 2017 ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja had ordered him back to the tribunal to answer for three of the original 18 charges.

To express his dissatisfaction at the order to return to the tribunal, Saraki filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.

During the ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court panel upheld Saraki's appeal and declared the evidence led by the prosecution as hearsay.

The judgement, read by Justice Centus Nweze, agreed with the CCT's final ruling that the prosecution's evidence was not strong enough to build a case against Saraki.

The ruling faulted the Court of Appeal's decision, calling it the "equivalent of a forensic somersault".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President's CCT criminal trial adjourned indefinitely
Saraki At least 20 Senators miss plenary for Senate President's CCT fraud trial
Saraki Senate President wants Supreme Court to dismiss CCT corruption trial
Saraki Appeal Court orders Senate President back to CCT to stand corruption trial
Saraki Court reserves judgment on appeal against Senate President's CCT victory

Local

Oby Ezekwesili tells Nigerians how to fully kill corruption
Oby Ezekwesili Former Minister tells Nigerians how to completely kill 'cancerous' corruption
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Fashola Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance, Minister begs homeowners
How FG wants to put a permanent end to herders-farmers crisis
Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to crisis with N179bn plan
Mike Adenuga receives 3rd highest national honour in six years
Mike Adenuga Globacom boss receives 3rd highest national honour in six years