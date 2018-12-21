The year saw a lot of women rise above stereotypes by taking bold steps towards national development.

Pulse takes a look at seven notable women thrived in the governance space in 2018.

Oby Ezekwesili

For former Minister of Education Minister, 2018 was not just a year of leading the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group to demand the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other Nigerians in captivity, but taking bold steps.

As an active citizen who is tired of the status quo, Ezekwesili joined the race to lead Nigeria as a presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Over the years, Ezekwesili has continued to inspire a crop of young Nigerians to believing that a new Nigeria is possible with the right leadership. This, she intends to put to practice if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

Aisha Alhassan

Call her fearless and you won’t be wrong.

While still serving as Buhari’s minister for women affairs, Aisha Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, declared support for Atiku Abubakar. Bold?

Well, this cost her the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in realising her dream of becoming the first female governor in Nigeria in 2019.

Undeterred, Mama Taraba dumped the APC and took a truck to the party secretariat to recover laptops and furniture she donated to the political platform.

As the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2019 election, Mama Taraba is focused on achieving her goal as the first female governor in Nigeria’s history.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy is one person who knows how dangerous it is to fight corruption in Nigeria.

Giving insights into the major events that took place during her time as minister in her book, Ngozi lends voice to the need to rid Nigeria of corruption.

The former minister was reportedly amongst the list of those considered as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential race. She, however, denied having talks with Atiku on the matter.

Adebukola Banjoko

Serving first-class justice to law offenders is Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Supreme Court.

In 2018, Justice Banjoko successfully convicted and sent two former governors, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, to jail.

In the outgoing year, she restored the hope of many Nigerians in the country’s judiciary system.

Kemi Adeosun

Leading Nigeria’s finance ministry at a time of recession, Kemi Adeosun, was no piece of cake. Often called a workaholic by colleagues, getting the country out of recession Adeosun spend extra hours at work.

Adeosun also initiated the Whistleblower Policy which has led to the recovery of over N540 billion looted funds.

Also, thousands of ghost workers were taken out of government payroll through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which 459 ministries, departments and agencies are a signed to.

This, alongside the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), saved billions of government funds which have been channeled towards the provision of infrastructure acrod the country.

Adeosun’s stay as minister was, however, cut shot following her alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharged certificate.

Amina Mohammed

It takes more than a pretty face to be the Deputy Secretary-General of a global body as the United Nations. Amina Mohammed has done this so gracefully.

As former Minister of Environment, Mohammed led the Ogoni cleanup initiative.

With a track record of performance, she continues to make Nigeria proud in her current job with the Goalkeepers which has seen young people commit to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

A seasoned journalist and lawmaker, Abike Dabiri-Erewa currently serves as President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Discouraging young Nigerians from leaving the country illegally, Abike played a key role in the repatriation of those trapped in Libya.

She was also vocal against the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.