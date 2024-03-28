ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmakers cited an alleged irreconcilable division and ongoing crisis within the LP at the national and across all state chapters as the reasons for defection.

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State/Illustration. [NAN]
6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State/Illustration. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The defectors made their decision known in a letter addressed to and read by the House Speaker, Chief Uche Ugwu, during plenary at the Assembly Legislative Complex on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Those who defected include Ejike Eze (Igbo-Eze North 1); Johnson Ugwu (Enugu North); Princess Ugwu (Enugu South Rural); Pius Ezeugwu (Nsukka West); Amuka Williams (Igbo-Etiti East); and Osita Eze (Oji River).

The lawmakers cited an alleged irreconcilable division and ongoing crisis within the Labour Party at the national and across all state chapters as the reasons for defection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regrettably, the party has evolved into a state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.

“The Labour Party once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas, have regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of electorates,” the letter partly read.

The defectors expressed hopes that their new party (PDP) would offer them a platform to serve their people with the required commitment.

This development comes barely 24 hours after the national body of the Labour Party returned Julius Abure as national chairman in a controversial convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the convention that produced Abure, claiming that it didn’t monitor the exercise as required by the law.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

Siamese twin gets married while still conjoined with her sister

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

LP BoT kicks out Abure despite convention victory, takes over party affairs

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State

6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP in Enugu State

Tinubu's special assistant donates food items to 1,700 residents in FCT

Tinubu's special assistant donates food items to 1,700 residents in FCT

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party offers Peter Obi 2027 presidential ticket unopposed [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Labour Party offers Peter Obi 2027 presidential ticket unopposed

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

APC leaders in southeast hail Uzodimma’s appointment as party’s coordinator

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Call Ajaero, NLC to order - Labour Party petitions SGF over office vandalism

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter-@valyntino]

Anambra 2025: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo declares to run against Soludo