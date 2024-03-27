ADVERTISEMENT
Abure re-elected as LP National Chairman despite battle with NLC

Bayo Wahab

Before the convention, the leadership of the NLC had called for Abure’s resignation.

He was re-elected on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, during the party’s national convention in Anambra State.

Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State declared him the winner at the convention.

Abure will steer the affairs of the Labour Party for another term despite his lingering battle with the NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero.

Bayo Wahab

