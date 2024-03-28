ADVERTISEMENT
INEC rejects LP's National convention in Anambra, questions venue change

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conduct of the convention was not monitored by INEC, declining to state further why it was not monitored.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman [X.com]
Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyekanmi said that the conduct of the convention was not monitored by INEC, declining to state further why it was not monitored. NAN however, reports that the LP had on Tuesday shifted the convention from Umuahia in Abia to Nnewi, Anambra State.

Speaking on the venue change, Kehinde Edun, the LP National Legal Adviser, told newsmen that the party had duly informed INEC about the change in venue and date.

“No, it is holding in Anambra. Nnewi to be precise, is not Umuahia in Abia State again. Umuahia was not even the first venue we chose. Benin was the first choice before we changed to Umuahia and now Nnewi.

“So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and the time,” Edun said.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that political parties shall give INEC at least 21 days' notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting. This includes the convention or meeting convened for “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

