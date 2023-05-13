The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

Nurudeen Shotayo

Things have kicked off at the presidential election tribunal with contending parties exchanging legal fireworks. Here are the major highlights after the first week of proceedings.

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings.
Just to provide a little background, you'd recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate winner of the February 25 election to the disagreement of his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The duo and three other political parties namely the Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) approached the PEPT where they submitted petitions detailing their argument on why Tinubu's victory should be nullified.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, proceedings eventually served off at the tribunal and here are some interesting developments that were recorded after the first week of sitting.

Things really got off to a good start for the President-elect right on the first day of proceedings as one of the petitioners, the Action Alliance party, surprisingly informed the tribunal of its intention to withdraw its petition without stating any explanation.

Similarly, counsel to the APP, Obed Agu, also informed the tribunal of the party's decision to withdraw its case against Tinubu on the third day of sitting. The announcement prompted the presiding justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani, to dismiss APP's case in a brief ruling.

On the opening day of the hearing, Obi showed up in court amid cheers from his supporters online. The Labour Party candidate was pictured in the courtroom exchanging pleasantries with his legal representatives and party faithful.

He went back again for a second time on Wednesday but a mild drama ensued after a photo surfaced online showing Obi and an APC Chieftain, Ade Omole, in court.

Footages from the court later revealed that while Obi was being cheered by supporters as he made his entry, Omole, who was already seated before the former's arrival, looked unimpressed as he maintained a straight face while the former governor tried to locate a seat near him.

That golden moment in court between Peter Obi and Ade Omole.
That golden moment in court between Peter Obi and Ade Omole. Pulse Nigeria

Like Obi, the PDP presidential candidate also graced the tribunal on Thursday accompanied by supporters and well-wishers alike. Atiku appeared on the day the tribunal had fixed to hear his plea that proceedings should be televised.

Another development that caught the eyes at the tribunal was the arguments put forward by Atiku and Obi asking the tribunal to allow subsequent proceedings to be televised live to Nigerians and the global audience who have taken interest in Nigeria's electoral process.

In separate motions filed by their lawyers, the duo argued that the electorate in the 36 states of the Federation who participated in the just concluded presidential polls deserve to be kept up to date with events at the tribunal.

In what may have come as a surprise to some people, lawyers representing the Labour Party candidate asked the court to defer further proceedings on their petition against Tinubu to another date.

Having informed counsels to the APC, Tinubu, and INEC, that they needed more time to file and exchange necessary legal documents, Obi's lawyer at the resumed hearing on Thursday immediately asked the court to adjourn the case.

After listening to all the parties involved in the matter, Justice Tsammani-led's five-member panel acceded to the adjournment request and fixed May 17 for the continuation of the hearing.

Away from the matters of petitions, a photo surfaced online on the first day of sitting, showing Obi taking a power nap in court - or otherwise - before proceedings commenced.

Although from the still image, it can be deduced that the 61-year-old politician had dozed off but his supporters accused their ruling party counterparts of misrepresentation arguing that Obi actually lowered his gaze and strained his eyes to peep into his phone.

There was no video recording of that moment out there so no one can really tell what actually happened.

Did Peter Obi sleep off in court?
Did Peter Obi sleep off in court? Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo

