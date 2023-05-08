BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal
The reason for the sudden withdrawal remains unclear as no explanation was given.
The decision was made during a pre-hearing session at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, May 08, 2023, in Abuja.
However, it is known that a panel of judges will preside over various petitions to be heard, including the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Haruna Tsammani; Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal Asaba division, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf of the Court of Appeal in Asaba, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh of the Kano division, and Justice Abba Mohammed of the Ibadan Court of Appeal.
