2023: Stop campaign of columny against Tinubu – Yoruba group advises Obi’s supporters

News Agency Of Nigeria

A social-political group, Yoruba Ronu, has cautioned supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, against violence and use of hate speech while promoting their candidate.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)
Chief Diran Iyantan, Chairman of Yoruba Ronu Group, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Akure.

Iyantan said the advice was important, “due to the manner Peter Obi’s supporters were going about fiercely forcing their candidate on the people of the South-West”.

According to him, the presidential candidate should speak to his supporters “who have turned the South-West states into an enclave of fierce opposition to the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

“As a socio-political group fighting the cause of the Yoruba people worldwide, we can no longer condone the unwholesome attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Obi’s supporters in Lagos, other major cities in South-West and online.

“The way they’re going about this election is like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the only candidate they’re contesting against and will do anything to demean his integrity in this election.

“Obi’s supporters do not have any need to abuse anyone, spread hate speeches or even incite people against others.

“Obi’s supporters continue to demean the achievements of Tinubu in Lagos as if it’s not the same success stories of Tinubu as the former Governor of Lagos State that secured Lagos and helped propel their businesses that made them see Lagos as their homes,” he said.

Iyantan added that Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was more prepared and equipped for the presidency, promising that the group would stand by him to achieve the goal.

