Northern political group rejects NEF’s criticism of Tinubu

The NEF had criticised Tinubu’s administration and claimed that the north wouldn’t support him for a second tenure in 2027.

But the CNPGs, in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday, described the NEF’s claims as politically motivated, declaring that it was a product of hatred and, therefore, baseless.

“It is unworthy of being heard. NEF is depicting the government of President Bola Tinubu wrongly,” the coalition comprising political groups from the 19 states in the north, said in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hassan Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other signatories of the statement included the National Secretary, Adetunde Tajudeen, and the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Victor Bobai.

The CNPGs criticised the NEF for not clearly stating the reasons behind their negative attitude to Tinubu.

They also disagreed with the NEF’s claims that the North would not accept a second term for Tinubu.

“That claim does not hold water. It is unwise for the NEF to engage in it. President Tinubu’s hard work is evident in the practical manifestation of his achievements.

“The Tinubu government is repairing the damage caused by previous administrations. This same NEF remained silent about the underperformance of Tinubu’s predecessors which resulted in economic and social development setbacks and loss of lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t hear much from NEF on the handling of banditry in the northwest before Tinubu came in. Its silence on a matter that claimed many lives and destroyed our agricultural base was surprising.

“The NEF never raised any concerns about these issues that brought the north to its knees. It is amusing that the elders have suddenly found their voices.”

On NEF’s claim of mobilising the north in favour of Tinubu, the CNPGs stated that the forum had no such influence over the electorate in the region.

The group emphasised Tinubu’s efforts toward building strong political relationships across Nigeria, pointing out that such bridges made it possible for Retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari to become president in 2015.

The CNPGs affirmed that the north would continue to stand with President Tinubu who, they said, is working tirelessly to stabilise the economic and social sectors of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group noted that recent appointments made by President Tinubu had put northerners in strategic positions to determine the focus of his administration.

“Tinubu has also made a deliberate attempt to address criticisms of discrimination. The CNPGs welcomed these appointments and expressed their support for Tinubu.

“We call on the NEF to reconsider their stance in the interest of the north and northerners.

“As a body, we are passing a vote of confidence in President Tinubu and commend the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for their excellent work.