2023: Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket

Gbujie, a 65-year old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, but based in Enugu, said that after his emergence, Obi would assume the position of the political arrow head in Southern Nigeria.

He noted that the duo of Atiku Abubakar and governor of Rivers state, Chief Nyesom Wike, though with more financial muscle than Obi, “are not favoured by God for the position”.

Gbujie, who had published a book, entitled “Nigeria in Prophecy: A Complete Revelation in Nigeria Socio-economic, Political Affairs 1995-2014”, in December, 2009, warned against political money bags in the party subverting the will of God, saying it would spell doom for not only the party, but for entire nation.

“I started praying for divine intervention due to concerns being felt about the primaries.

“I was even interceding for Gov. Wike until about 1.40 am this morning when I got a revelation that there has been a plan to use money to change the delegates list in favour of someone else.

“It was then that God revealed to me that Obi is the person for the PDP ticket,’’ he said.

Gbujie said he had communicated the prophecy to the PDP secretariat via the National Secretary Sen. Sam Anyanwu.

He warned that any attempt to manipulate the electoral process, especially the primaries, might result to something grave.

“I have communicated this to the National Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, and warned him not to be part of any move to subvert God’s agenda because it will not end up well for the party and the nation,’’ he said.