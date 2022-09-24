RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Osun has denied claim that it has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Abdullateef said four members of the party, who purportedly endorsed the APC presidential candidate, were “on their own.”

According to him, the only presidential candidate known to the NNPP is Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, “who has all it takes to give our dear country a new lease of life come May 29, 2023 and beyond”.

“We in the Osun NNPP want to reaffirm our support for His Excellency, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of NNPP.

“He is the most qualified of all the presidential candidates in Nigeria, in terms of education, work experience, political maturity and closeness to the grassroots,” he said.

Abdullateef stated that some past leaders of NNPP in the state were in the habit of using the party to trade for personal interest, which he said led to the change of leadership of the party.

“It may interest the world to know that the leadership of NNPP at the National level has decided to put a stop to this betrayal habit, resulting in the change of the State leadership in Osun State.

“The after effect of the change was the show of shame by four candidates of the party, who purportedly endorsed another presidential candidate as witnessed.

“If candidates of a political party endorse the presidential candidate of another party while still holding on to the mandates of NNPP, their action did not come to us as a surprise.

“Once again, we outrightly dissociate Osun NNPP from people of unstable credentials and anti-party characters.

“As for the genuine members of the party in the state, we further affirm that all candidates of NNPP in Osun State are working towards success at the 2023 polls”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four candidates of NNPP in the state in the 2023 elections had on Wednesday declared support for the presidential candidate of APC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls