RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Makinde solicits Ogbomoso’s votes

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a bid to resolve the internal crises within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbomoso zone, Oyo State, ahead of 2023 elections, Gov. Seyi Makinde on Thursday met with key leaders of the party.

Governor Seyi Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde

Makinde also held another meeting with the people in the zone for two days where he x-rayed achievements of his administration in the last three and half years and sought for their votes to enable him to return for second term.

Recommended articles

A statement on Thursday evening in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, indicated that the two seperate meetings were held at the Lagbami Osekun Hall and Soun Ogunlola Hall, both in Ogbomoso.

Makinde said that essence of the meeting was to resolve the internal crises within the party in the zone “so that the PDP House would be in order before the general elections”.

The governor, at the meeting with the PDP stakeholders in Ogbomoso zone, said he was convinced that the good people of Ogbomosoland were solidly behind his re-election bid.

The zone comprised Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South, Oriire, Ogooluwa and Surulere Local Governments.

Makinde said that the zone had benefited from many developmental projects and programmes of his administration.

He urged the people of Ogbomosoland to re-elect him in order to enjoy sustainable development, promising to keep working on the developmental demands of every zone of the state based on the resources at the government’s disposal.

The governor also promised that all demands made by the people during the two seperate meetings, including the appointment of a new Soun of Ogbomoso, would be addressed.

Makinde, however, told them that he would only insist that the “due process must be followed”.

“Once due process is followed in the selection of the Soun, the state government will give its support,” the governor said.

In their seperate remarks, the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran and a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Saka Balogun, commended Makinde for doing so much for Ogbomosoland, in the areas of education, security and healthcare delivery and infrastructure.

The traditional ruler said the governor had transformed Ogbomoso with several road projects and healthcare projects.

Balogun also said that Makinde achieved something that brought eternal joy to Ogbomoso when he secured the sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

He urged the Ogbomoso voters to re-elect the governor in 2023.

Among those in attendance at the meetings included Makinde’s Deputy Adebayo Lawal; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; PDP Deputy National Secretary, Dr Setonji Koshoedo; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu; Sen. Gbenga Babalola and Sen. Kamorudeen Adedibu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Ganduje warns politicians against campaigns at religious centres

Gov. Ganduje warns politicians against campaigns at religious centres

Oyetola left N76bn salary, pension debts- Official

Oyetola left N76bn salary, pension debts- Official

2023: Makinde solicits Ogbomoso’s votes

2023: Makinde solicits Ogbomoso’s votes

Follow me, I know the way to prosperity — Tinubu

Follow me, I know the way to prosperity — Tinubu

Baba-Ahmed lauds Shettima over 'improved dress sense'

Baba-Ahmed lauds Shettima over 'improved dress sense'

Kano tricycle riders association pledges 500,000 votes for Tinubu

Kano tricycle riders association pledges 500,000 votes for Tinubu

Osun tribunal: Oyetola kicks as INEC presents blurry Adeleke’s testimonial

Osun tribunal: Oyetola kicks as INEC presents blurry Adeleke’s testimonial

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash

Tinubu in Ebonyi

Bwala proves South East has rejected Tinubu