2023: 12,817 PDP members defect to APC in Kaduna

He said the APC was waxing stronger and had an edge over opposition parties in the state.

Sani who is also the APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general election, assured the decampees of equal status and rights like every other member of the party.

“In APC; there is no discrimination, those that joined today are equal in status as those who joined when the party was formed.

“We are one and a united family,” he said, and advised the electorates to vote for all the APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“You should vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election, vote for Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as senator representing Kaduna Central and vote for Jibrin Zubairu as member representing Giwa/Birnin Gwari Federal Constituency.

“Vote for me during the governorship election, elect Umar Auwal Bijimi and Adamu Mohammed Shika to represent Birnin Gwari West and East at the state House of Assembly, respectively,” he said.

The governorship candidate promised to be fair to all and develop all parts of Kaduna State as well as consolidate on the achievements of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The State Chairman of the party, Emmanuel Jekada applauded the decampees for realising that the APC is the winning party which brought dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Also, Lawal Samaila Yakawada advised the people of Giwa LGA to embrace campaign devoid of thuggery and abusive language.