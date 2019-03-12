The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the result of governorship elections in six states to be inconclusive.
Of all the 29 states where elections were held on Saturday, March 9, the commission has determined after the collation of results that elections are inconclusive in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto states.
There's only one reason why INEC would declare that an election inconclusive and refuse to announce a winner.
According to Section 26 of the INEC Act, the commission cannot declare a winner if the number of cancelled votes can mathematically affect the outcome of the election.
So, for instance, if the margin of victory between the first-placed candidate and the second-placed candidate is 100, the number of cancelled votes cannot be any more than 99.
If the number of cancelled votes is 101, or higher, then the election will have to be declared inconclusive since the second-placed candidate can mathematically win the election if all 101 voters cast their votes for just that candidate.
Votes are most commonly cancelled during elections, as with these current ones, when the affected areas witness any form of violence or other factors that compromise the results.
The only way to resolve an inconclusive election is for INEC to conduct supplementary election in the areas where votes were cancelled.
The supplementary elections also have to be conducted within 21 days of the initial polls which is March 9, in this case.
Despite that the contest is usually mathematically between the top two candidates, all the candidates involved in the elections are still allowed to take part in the supplementary elections, and not just the top two as it would happen in a runoff election.
The first and second place battle in the affected six states is exclusively between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the PDP leading in five states and APC in one.
Below is a breakdown of why supplementary elections will take place in the aforementioned six states:
Adamawa State
Umaru Fintiri (PDP) - 367,471
Jibrilla Bindow (APC) - 334,995
Margin - 32,476
Cancelled votes - 40,988
Bauchi State
Bala Mohammed (PDP) - 469,512
Mohammed Abubakar (APC) - 465,453
Margin - 4,059
Cancelled votes - 45,312
Benue State
Samuel Ortom (PDP) - 410,576
Emmanuel Jime (APC) - 329,022
Margin - 81,554
Cancelled votes - 121,019
Kano State
Abba Yusuf (PDP) - 1,014,474
Abdullahi Ganduje (APC) - 987,819
Margin - 26,655
Cancelled votes - 128,572
Plateau State
Simon Lalong (APC) - 583,255
Jerry Useni (PDP) - 538,326
Margin - 44,929
Cancelled votes - 49,377
Sokoto State
Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) - 489,558
Aliyu Ahmed (APC) - 486,145
Margin - 3,413
Cancelled votes - 75,403