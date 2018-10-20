2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, says the party will dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the state in 2019.

Oyefusi, an entrepreneur, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

She said the people were tired of the APC and were yearning for the PDP to bring the needed change.

Oyefusi added the party trusted in the capacity of Mr Jimi Agbaje, its governorship candidate to deliver the state to the PDP.

The Senatorial candidate said Agbaje, who was the party’s candidate in 2015, had the vision and the passion to serve and move the state forward.

Oyefusi added that with the love the people had for the candidate and the party, she had no doubt that Agbaje would win the state for PDP.

“PDP is a great party with the interest of the people at heart. If you read its manifesto, you will know that the PDP is the real party for the people.

“But it is a shame that we have never governed Lagos, but I am confident this particular time, the change is here. We have a candidate, Mr Agbaje, who is well known and liked by the people.

“Somebody who has the vision for a better Lagos. We have a candidate the people can connect with and who knows what to do for the masses.

“With this, and the growing interest the people are showing in the PDP, we are sure of victory in 2019,” she said.

Oyefusi decried what she called the poor representation of the Lagos East at the senate over the years.

She said the people of Ikorodu, Kosofe, Epe and other areas within the senatorial zone had not felt the dividends of democracy.

The PDP senatorial candidate, a daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, said she was seeking to represent the area in the Senate to attract development to the zone and empower the people.

“There is little or no development in Lagos East. The people are not feeling the impact of democracy as there are no constituency projects or basic facilities.

“Can you imagine that there is no General Hospital in Imota. What it means is that when people are sick, they have to travel to Ikorodu for treatment when, at least, a standard hospital should be close to everyone.

“And the last time I went to Ibeju Lekki, I saw a primary school by the road side, no fence, nothing. The children are at a great risk. These are the things we can do with constituency funds.

“So, I am going to the Senate to empower the people of my zone, to attract development to my area, to promote laws that impact on the lives of the people and Nigerians generally,” she said.

Oyefusi said she connected well with the people of the area and knew their challenges, promising better representation if elected.

She decried the low representation of women in political positions, saying the situation denied women the right space to participate actively in nation building.

Oyefusi said women had the capacity to lead and advocated for more women in leadership positions for equity and justice.