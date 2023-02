How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election

In his pursuit of a second term as president, Olusegun Obasanjo won the ticket of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) again.

After a chaotic reign as a military ruler in the 1980s, Muhammadu Buhari made his first crack at becoming a democratic president, as the flagbearer of the All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP).

Decades after leading a civil war to split the southeast region from Nigeria, Odumegwu Ojukwu, looked to the ballot as an option for him to lead the country, as the candidate of the All Progressives' Grand Alliance (APGA).

For the 2003 presidential election, 60.8 million Nigerians registered to vote, and 42 million (69.1%) voted, with 2.5 million of the votes invalid.

This is how Nigerians voted in each state.

Abia

Buhari — 84,305 (11.3%)

Obasanjo — 386,748 (51.7%)

Ojukwu — 260,899 (34.9%)

Adamawa

Buhari — 285,151 (29.8%)

Obasanjo — 660,780 (69.1%)

Ojukwu — 2,352 (0.2%)

Akwa-Ibom

Buhari — 162,542 (12.6%)

Obasanjo — 1,084,574 (83.9%)

Ojukwu — 1,077 (0.1%)

Anambra

Buhari — 79,476 (9.2%)

Obasanjo — 466,866 (54.1%)

Ojukwu — 279,378 (32.4%)

Bauchi

Buhari — 1,043,442 (62.1%)

Obasanjo — 617,291 (36.7%)

Ojukwu — 1,678 (0.1%)

Bayelsa

Buhari — 18,344 (2.5%)

Obasanjo — 708,312 (96%)

Ojukwu — 3 (0%)

Benue

Buhari — 494,804 (40.8%)

Obasanjo — 662,422 (54.6%)

Ojukwu — 6,731 (0.5%)

Borno

Buhari — 727,595 (65%)

Obasanjo — 380,875 (34%)

Ojukwu — 3,549 (0.3%)

Cross River

Buhari — 11,624 (0.9%)

Obasanjo — 1,207,675 (97.9%)

Ojukwu — 2,112 (0.2%)

Delta

Buhari — 27,492 (2.4%)

Obasanjo — 1,072,527 (94%)

Ojukwu — 15,062 (1.3%)

Ebonyi

Buhari — 16,308 (2%)

Obasanjo — 752,823 (94.5%)

Ojukwu — 20,525 (2.6%)

Edo

Buhari — 109,401 (9.9%)

Obasanjo — 979,775 (88.5%)

Ojukwu — 2,247 (0.2)

Ekiti

Buhari — 7,500 (2.3%)

Obasanjo — 301,185 (92.4%)

Ojukwu — 1,300 (0.4%)

Enugu

Buhari — 18,987 (1.7%)

Obasanjo — 897,721 (79.7%)

Ojukwu — 177,050 (15.7%)

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Buhari — 99,220 (38%)

Obasanjo — 130,243 (49.9%)

Ojukwu — 22,481 (8.6%)

Gombe

Buhari — 516,081 (52.9%)

Obasanjo — 452,328 (46.3%)

Ojukwu — 1,601 (0.2%)

Imo

Buhari — 53,983 (5.3%)

Obasanjo — 656,861 (64.6%)

Ojukwu — 281,114 (27.7%)

Jigawa

Buhari — 885,505 (80.4%)

Obasanjo — 202,502 (18.4%)

Ojukwu — 2,136 (0.2%)

Kaduna

Buhari — 870,454 (45.4%)

Obasanjo — 1,025,347 (53.4%)

Ojukwu — 7,800 (0.4%)

Kano

Buhari — 1,628,085 (74.9%)

Obasanjo — 492,755 (22.7%)

Ojukwu — 10,229 (0.5%)

Katsina

Buhari — 1,259,789 (76.2%)

Obasanjo — 380,914 (23%)

Ojukwu — 2,928 (0.2%)

Kebbi

Buhari — 529,512 (65%)

Obasanjo — 272,564 (33.4%)

Ojukwu — 3,888 (0.5%)

Kogi

Buhari — 314,494 (36.4%)

Obasanjo — 528,778 (61.2%)

Ojukwu — 2,275 (0.3%)

Kwara

Buhari — 170,325 (29.6%)

Obasanjo — 390,800 (68%)

Ojukwu — 2,293 (0.4%)

Lagos

Buhari — 116,510 (7.1%)

Obasanjo — 1,129,521 (69.3%)

Ojukwu — 134,764 (8.3%)

Nasarawa

Buhari — 244,005 (33.5%)

Obasanjo — 470,936 (64.6%)

Ojukwu — 1,488 (0.2%)

Niger

Buhari — 390,103 (39.7%)

Obasanjo — 486,621(49.5%)

Ojukwu — 11,849 (1.2%)

Ogun

Buhari — 680 (0.1%)

Obasanjo — 1,360,170 (99.9%)

Ojukwu — 27 (0%)

Ondo

Buhari — 31,994 (3.6%)

Obasanjo — 840,988 (94.6%)

Ojukwu — 4,180 (0.5%)

Osun

Buhari — 14,369 (2.3%)

Obasanjo — 582,089 (95.2%)

Ojukwu — 1,424 (0.2%)

Oyo

Buhari — 25,112 (2.8%)

Obasanjo — 828,725 (93.9%)

Ojukwu — 4,519 (0.5%)

Plateau

Buhari — 324,566 (30.9%)

Obasanjo — 706,432 (67.3%)

Ojukwu — 6,362 (0.6%)

Rivers

Buhari — 42,346 (2%)

Obasanjo — 2,003,521 (92.7%)

Ojukwu — 5,964 (0.3%)

Sokoto

Buhari — 681,153 (73.3%)

Obasanjo — 232,258 (25%)

Ojukwu — 6,869 (0.7%)

Taraba

Buhari — 198,023 (21.9%)

Obasanjo — 694,527 (76.6%)

Ojukwu — 1,179 (0.1%)

Yobe

Buhari — 383,583 (64%)

Obasanjo — 206,984 (34.5%)

Ojukwu — 3,522 (0.6%)

Zamfara

Buhari — 843,159 (80%)

Obasanjo — 200,702 (19%)

Ojukwu — 4,590 (0.4%)

Total

Buhari — 12,710,022 (32.2%)

Obasanjo — 24,456,140 (61.9%) — Winner

Ojukwu — 1,297,445 (3.3%)

*Data sourced from Electoral Geography and African Elections Database due to the absence of verified data from INEC.