I could have got third term if I wanted it- Obasanjo

Obasanjo while speaking at a virtual engagement organised by Africa Leadership Group on Thursday, January 12, 2023, said he was audacious enough to get a third term if he wanted it.

“I never asked for a third term. If I wanted a third term, I would have got it. I am audacious enough to know how to get it,” the ex-president said.

Recall that recently, Obasanjo threw his weight behind Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Obasanjo urged Nigerians to vote for leadership character that will drive the country.

“Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country,” the ex-president said.

He added that he would not join any campaign train but he has done his best by endorsing a candidate.

“I am not in campaign train. I’ve used benefit of my experience and I’ve put plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I’ve said what is best for the country”, he said.

The ex-president admitted that Nigeria’s constitution needs to be amended.

“Some people blame the constitution for everything in Nigeria. Of course, our constitution is not perfect, and there is no constitution that is sacrosanct and it can be amended,” he said.