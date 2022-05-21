RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman confesses to sleeping with herbalist to test husband’s fertility

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the mother of one, Shadiat Akeem, 30, her husband’s sperm is watery and she deliberately cheated on him with a herbalist, whom she patronizes, to test her fertility.

Woman confesses to sleep with herbalist
Woman confesses to sleep with herbalist

Shadiat Akeem, a 30-year-old woman in Iwo, Osun State, has confessed to cheating on her husband Sikiru Olaleye with a herbalist whom she identified as Lamidi Ifaloba.

Recommended articles

The hairdresser who accused her husband of constant abuse throughout their eight years of marriage, said it was a deliberate move to have sex with Ifaloba.

According to her, the night she had fun with Ifaloba was when her husband chased her out of the house with a machete, and she lured order to prove that she had no fertility problem.

She made this confession, as the herbalist is laying claim to the son she has while with her husband.

Her words: “I didn’t give Olaleye’s son to another man. I was married to him for eight years and he subjected me to constant beating throughout the eight years of our marriage.

“We were regular guests at the nearby Owode Police Division where I reported him.

“One night about three years ago, I ran to Ifaloba’s home for refuge after my husband had beaten me mercilessly and chased me out of the house.

“While I was in Ifaloba’s home that night, I decided to test myself to determine whether I was the one with fertility problem or my husband, because I was childless for years.

“I forced Ifaloba to make love to me that night and I became pregnant afterward. I confided in one of my sisters, who is now deceased.

“Ifaloba initially asked me to move over to his house but I urged him to allow me to remain in my husband’s house until I would be ready to grant his request.

“My husband also made love to me twice and he became suspicious that he might not be responsible for my pregnancy, and that started generating issues between us.

“His sperm was watery, so I don’t think that the children he claimed to have with another woman before I met him even belong to him.”

The distraught husband has vowed to secure the paternity of the child, saying since Ifaloba had collected his wife, he can’t equally have his son.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blasphemy: NBA may intervene in Deborah's murder prosecution - President

Blasphemy: NBA may intervene in Deborah's murder prosecution - President

APC wants to impose consensus presidential candidate - Adamu Garba

APC wants to impose consensus presidential candidate - Adamu Garba

2023: There's plot to force Peter Obi out of the race - Okupe

2023: There's plot to force Peter Obi out of the race - Okupe

Osinbajo visits Imo, says “there’s a lot to be done

Osinbajo visits Imo, says “there’s a lot to be done”

2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries

2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries

2023: I know poverty, I eat garri daily - Amaechi tells Niger delegates

2023: I know poverty, I eat garri daily - Amaechi tells Niger delegates

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

Trending

Okada ban: Chaos as Lagos task force impounds 200 motorcycles in Ojo

Okada ban in lagos

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Man with no place to sleep begs police officers to lock him up (video)

Alex Omondi

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.