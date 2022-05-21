Woman confesses to sleeping with herbalist to test husband’s fertility

The hairdresser who accused her husband of constant abuse throughout their eight years of marriage, said it was a deliberate move to have sex with Ifaloba.

According to her, the night she had fun with Ifaloba was when her husband chased her out of the house with a machete, and she lured order to prove that she had no fertility problem.

She made this confession, as the herbalist is laying claim to the son she has while with her husband.

Her words: “I didn’t give Olaleye’s son to another man. I was married to him for eight years and he subjected me to constant beating throughout the eight years of our marriage.

“We were regular guests at the nearby Owode Police Division where I reported him.

“One night about three years ago, I ran to Ifaloba’s home for refuge after my husband had beaten me mercilessly and chased me out of the house.

“While I was in Ifaloba’s home that night, I decided to test myself to determine whether I was the one with fertility problem or my husband, because I was childless for years.

“I forced Ifaloba to make love to me that night and I became pregnant afterward. I confided in one of my sisters, who is now deceased.

“Ifaloba initially asked me to move over to his house but I urged him to allow me to remain in my husband’s house until I would be ready to grant his request.

“My husband also made love to me twice and he became suspicious that he might not be responsible for my pregnancy, and that started generating issues between us.

“His sperm was watery, so I don’t think that the children he claimed to have with another woman before I met him even belong to him.”