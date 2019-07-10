For Christian parents, finding the right unique baby names with Biblical meaning can be such a huge task, seeing as the Bible is so big and has lots of names. We can help point you to the most beautiful names in the Bible for your baby.

Unique baby names with Biblical meaning for boys

Aaron - a teacher; lofty; mountain of strength

Abijah - the Lord is my father

Abner - father of light

Adonijah - the Lord is my master

Amariah - the Lord says, the integrity of the Lord

Amaziah - the strength of the Lord

Amoz - strong, robust

Aquila - an eagle

Asa - physician, cure

Asher - happiness

Benjamin - son of the right hand

Barak - thunder, or in vain

Benaiah - son of the Lord

Camon - His resurrection

Christian - follower of Christ

Dan - judgment, he that judges

Daniel - judgment of God, God my judge

David - beloved, dear

Ebenezer - stone or rock of help

Elisha - salvation of God

Elnathan - God has given, the gift of God

Ethan - strong, the gift of the island

Felix - blessed, fortunate, pleasant, desirable, happy

Festus - festive, belonging to the feast

Gideon - he that bruises or breaks, a destroyer

Gabriel - God is my strength

Immanuel - God with us

Issachar - reward, recompense

Justus - upright or just

Jesse - gift, oblation, one who is

Jeremy - exaltation of the Lord

Jair- my light, who diffuses light

Jordan - the river of judgment

Josiah - the Lord burns, the fire of the Lord

Jotham - the perfection of the Lord

Joses - raised, who pardons

Kemuel - God hath raised up

Kenaz - this purchase, this lament

Kenan - buyer, owner

Kamon - his resurrection

Lemuel - God with them or him

Levi - associated with him

Lazarus - assistance of God

Lot - wrapped up, hidden, covered, rosin

Micaiah - who is like to God

Malachi - my messenger, my angel

Manasseh - forgetfulness, he that is forgotten

Mishael - who is asked for or lent

Marcus - polite, shining

Melchizedek - king of justice, king of righteousness

Michael - poor, humble

Naphtali - that struggles or fights

Nadab - free and voluntary gift, prince

Nathanael - the gift of God

Nathan - given, giving, rewarded

Nahum - comforter, penitent

Nekoda - painted, inconstant.

Nicodemus - victory of the people

Omar - he that speaks, bitter

Onesimus - profitable, useful

Phineas - bold, face of trust or protection.

Philemon - loving, who kisses

Paul - small, little

Peter - a rock or stone

Raamah - greatness, thunder

Rufus - red

Shem - name, renowned

Seth - put, who puts, fixed

Simeon - that hears or obeys, that is heard

Simon - that hears, that obeys

Tobiah - the Lord is good

Tobias - the Lord is good

Titus - pleasing

Thomas - a twin

Theophilus - friend of God

Uriah - the Lord is my light or fire

Uriel - the Lord is my light or fire

Uzziah - the strength, or kid, of the Lord

Zephaniah - the Lord is my secret

Zechariah - memory of the Lord

Zebulun - dwelling; habitation

Zebadiah - portion of the Lord, the Lord is my portion

Zacchaeus - pure, clean, just

Zebedee - abundant, portion

Zerubbabel - a stranger at Babylon, dispersion of confusion

These are some of the most unique baby names with Biblical meaning. Go ahead and choose a name that reflects your faith.

Resources: Slate.com

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com