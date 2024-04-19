Grandmother locks up infant, boys aged 2 & 4 in a room, Lagos police rescue

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the infant, a girl and two boys, who are aged between two and four, were rescued by the Ikotun Police Division on Wednesday which received information at about 4:00 pm from members of the public.

He said that they were allegedly locked up by their grandmother (name withheld), around the Agodi Egbe Ikotun area of Lagos State. The spokesperson said a team of anti-crime detectives immediately moved to the scene, rescued the children and took them to the station.

“The Three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.