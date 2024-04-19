Grandmother locks up infant, boys aged 2 & 4 in a room, Lagos police rescue
The 3 children that were locked up looked malnourished and unhealthy.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.
Hundeyin said that the infant, a girl and two boys, who are aged between two and four, were rescued by the Ikotun Police Division on Wednesday which received information at about 4:00 pm from members of the public.
He said that they were allegedly locked up by their grandmother (name withheld), around the Agodi Egbe Ikotun area of Lagos State. The spokesperson said a team of anti-crime detectives immediately moved to the scene, rescued the children and took them to the station.
“The Three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.
“The suspect was arrested, while the infants will be transferred for proper treatment and care. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
