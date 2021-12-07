Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

The children were returning from school when the accident occurred along Isheri Road, just before the Ojodu Police Station.

Some social media users say the truck driver was trying to escape from traffic enforcement personnel, when he lost control of his vehicle and ran into the students.

There is chaos, bedlam and traffic gridlock in the area and on adjoining routes; and the police has been mobilised to the scene to restore law and order.

Accident scene on Berger-Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Accident scene on Berger-Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Social media footage show people running helter-skelter in the area and scampering for safety as police disperse crowds with gunshots fired into the air and teargas canisters.

"A terrible sight to behold at Grammar school as a truck driver killed many school children," writes Twitter user Omotara @Afrisensation, who resides in the area.

"Parents are in deep pain and tears as some couldn't find their children that left home for school. Children's bodies on the road," she adds with tearful emojis.

Premium Times reports that angry youths are vandalising trucks and cars around the area, and are throwing stones into the police station after the driver of the truck was taken into the station.