Kicking off March 25 2019, the seven-day sale which ends on March 31, gives customers cheap flights to various destinations including Dubai, London, New York, Johannesburg, Toronto, Monrovia as well as local flights.

Since their opening in 2012, Travelstart customers have enjoyed booking cheap flights online on the website ﻿www.travelstart.com.ng﻿ to their favourite local and international destinations. The online travel agency entered the market to relieve the stress and inconvenience customers had to go through from booking the traditional way. By using Travelstart, intending travellers no longer have to sit through traffic to get a quote, search the market tirelessly or wait for a call to get a price. As the solution provider, Travelstart believes that every customer that is capable and wants to travel should be able to do so. By making the flight buying process easier, cheaper and more secure, Travelstart customers are able to spend the rest of their time on other more important activities.

Commercial Manager, Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe noted that through the Sale-A-Brate promo, Travelstart will be providing even cheaper flights to their customers’ favourite destinations in partnership with Emirates Airlines, Air Namibia, Air-France, KLM, Etihad Airways and more.

“This year, our campaign is simply tagged, Sale-A-Brate with us. Because we have recorded huge wins over the last seven years, we have decided to celebrate our most important people, our staff and customers.” Akomolafe stated. She adds “through this campaign, we will also be giving our Day 1 customers lounge access and spa vouchers for use at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria. Just another way, we are saying thank you to our loyal customers”

With international return flights as low as N144,899, Travelstart is bringing their customers' even more savings from a wide selection of flights for their next trip.

The Sale-A-Brate promo ends at 8pm on 31 March 2019. Book now on the website at www.travelstart.com.ng or call 01-280-0661 before the sale ends!

