It was a moment of drama and tragedy when Jelili Jimoh, a member of transport union slumped and died after slapping an Okada rider, Ezekiel Amosun at Agbado area of Ogun State.

Before the incident, Amosun was reported to have picked a passenger going to Beshi bus stop in Agbado from Dalemo, a neighbouring community.

Some distance to the destination, Jimoh flagged him down and requested him to pay ticket fee for the day, Punch reports.

Amosun was said to have given the fee collector N100 pleading he had already paid for a ticket at Dalemo, but Jimoh rejected the money and also seized his motorcycle.

While the haggling went on, Jimoh slapped Ezekiel. The motorcyclist reportedly received another slap while begging to be freed.

After slapping Ezekiel the second time, Jimoh went to sit and died after some minutes.

An eyewitness said, “He went to sit somewhere and before we knew it, he slumped. We rushed him to a hospital and he was confirmed dead on arrival. I was stunned.”

The eyewitness, who identified himself as Muyiwa added that “The okada rider didn’t touch him at all.

A resident of the area, Simon Johnson said, Ezekiel was explaining to Jimoh that he didn’t work in Agbado but he didn't listen to him.

“I was passing by around 2pm when the incident happened. The okada rider was trying to explain to Jelili (Jimoh) that he usually operates around Dalemo. He was carrying a passenger to Beshi bus stop when he stopped him and asked for ticket fee.

“The rider gave him N100 but he said it was little. He didn’t even tell him the actual amount to pay. The boy told him he didn’t work in Agbado and showed him the ticket he had collected that day. Jelili didn’t listen.

“He then seized the metal the boy uses to luck his bike and slapped him. He left the bike and called some people to beg Jelili to release the metal. He slapped him again and went to sit somewhere. He started shivering and slumped. He was confirmed dead at the hospital. Everyone was shocked because the boy didn’t touch him.”

Following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, SP Yero Kuranga, led a team to the scene to douse the tension already brewing in the area,