Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

The distribution company attributed this reduction to the May 2024 Supplementary Order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as outlined in a public notice.

The notice read, “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.”

The notification stated that the tariff rates for Bands B, C, D, and E would not change.

Earlier in April, NERC approved a price hike for Band A customers, raising it from N68, citing the need for service-reflective pricing to boost liquidity in the electricity industry.