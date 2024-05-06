ADVERTISEMENT
Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Segun Adeyemi

The notification stated that the tariff rates for Bands B, C, D, and E would not change.

The distribution company attributed this reduction to the May 2024 Supplementary Order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as outlined in a public notice.

The notice read, “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from 225/kWh to 206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.”

Earlier in April, NERC approved a price hike for Band A customers, raising it from N68, citing the need for service-reflective pricing to boost liquidity in the electricity industry.

This adjustment requires Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to guarantee a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply per day to customers in this category.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

