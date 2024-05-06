ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano governor

Segun Adeyemi

The fire gutted two rooms, two kitchens, two sitting rooms, two stores, a central sitting room, a corridor, and several toilets.

Ibrahim Shakarau.
As Daily Trust reported, the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, quickly spread throughout the building.

The State Fire Service personnel sprang into action, demonstrating their dedication and professionalism as they battled to bring the raging inferno under control.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service command, stated that there was extensive damage to various sections of the house.

He indicated the fire gutted two rooms, two kitchens, two sitting rooms, two stores, a central sitting room, a corridor, and several toilets.

Abdullahi said, “We are still investigating the cause of the fire. But according to the residents in the house, it was as a result of an electric spark.”

Fire gutted two rooms, two kitchens, two sitting rooms, two stores, a central sitting room, a corridor, and several toilets.
Shakarau served as the Governor of Kano State from 2003 to 2011, during which he implemented various educational reforms.

He has also held ministerial positions in the federal government, focusing on education and water resources.

Shekarau also served as a lawmaker in the House of Senate but was sacked by the Supreme Court as the senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state shortly after the 2023 polls.

