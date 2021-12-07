RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspect on trial in Lagos and Abuja courts over 2 fraud cases

The suspect has been accused of defrauding an Osun traditional ruler.

Philemon Gora [EFCC]
Philemon Gora, a suspected fraudster already on trial in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has also been arraigned on separate fraud charges in Lagos State.

The defendant was hit with a 10-count charge at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The fresh charges border on stealing, conspiracy to obtain by false witness, and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N525 million.

Gora was arraigned alongside one Osigwe Edison, and Gracious Environ Workers Limited & Planners Nigeria Limited, a company he allegedly used to defraud a traditional ruler, Jacob Esan of Ijesa, Osun State.

The defendant allegedly convinced his victim, owner of Liberitas Plc, that he could help him convert the N525 million to dirham, the unit of currency in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The EFCC told the court that Gora instead transferred the fund to his own accounts, and sent some to Bureau de Change operators, who confirmed giving him the dollar equivalent in cash.

"The defendants are further accused of defrauding Mabilla Resource Ltd. of the sum of N140 million, and Covidol Traders, UAE of the sum of N85 million," the EFCC said in a statement.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday's hearing, and Justice S.O. Solebo adjourned till January 26, 2022 for hearing of bail applications.

The EFCC told the court that Gora is already on trial over another set of fraud allegations at an FCT High Court, Abuja.

He was arraigned in 2018 on a two-count charge bordering illegally operating a financial institution.

He allegedly used Cashflow ABI Network Limited to defraud unsuspecting customers between 2012 and 2017.

