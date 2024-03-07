Adeyanju called to bar, vows to fight corruption and defend oppressed Nigerians

Adeyanju, who joined the Nigerian bar on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, said this in a statement following his call-to-bar ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The activist said, “As I join the largest bar in Africa and become a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, today, my commitment to Nigerians is to use the knowledge and instrument of the law to advocate for the downtrodden, the oppressed and all those who are unable to speak out or defend themselves.

“I will take up human rights cases on a pro bono basis and ensure that no oppressed Nigerian goes to bed unable to defend his God-given and Constitutional rights because he could not afford a lawyer.”

The activist-turned-lawyer also pledged to commit his time and knowledge to fight and prosecute corruption cases, saying there’s no better time for Nigerians to confront corruption and rid the country of it.

“I will commit my time, resources and knowledge of the law to the fight against corruption. In almost all areas of our national life, corruption has become pervasive and there is no better time than now for us to confront this monster.

“I will, as often as possible urge the relevant security agencies to investigate allegations of corruption and where they fail to do so, I will seek orders of mandamus compelling them to do their jobs, as well as fiats from Attorney General of the Federation to prosecute corruption cases,” Adeyanju vowed.

The activist also promised to advocate for an increment in the salaries of all judicial officers in the country.

According to him, it’s shameful that members of the judiciary who ‘dedicate their entire life to doing justice to all manner of persons earn peanuts’, while governors, lawmakers and their aides go home with ‘humongous amounts’ under a four-year term.

