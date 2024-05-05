Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

Nehammer, a conservative, announced on Sunday the increased use of genetic tests to prove family relationships.

He told the Austrian news agency APA that checks by document experts and security officials were also to be tightened as part of the family reunification process,

“We will restrict family reunification through strict checks,” said the chancellor. He did not say how much fraud had been discovered in such procedures to date.

According to him, the reunification of close relatives of already recognised refugees had been hindered by the Coronavirus pandemic; now the capital Vienna in particular is facing a huge increase.

The Interior Ministry registered around 6,900 asylum applications in the first quarter.