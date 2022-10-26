RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police charge Nasarawa lecturer, 3 children for alleged assault

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has charged Dr Fred Ella-Ayokhai, a lecturer with the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) and three of his children for allegedly assaulting a lady in Lafia.

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter
Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Read Also

According to the statement, the suspects — Dr Ekpa-Ayokhai, 53, Emmanuella Ayokhai, 18, Bob Praise-Ayokhai, 23, and Saint-Dan Ayokhai, 21, are arraigned at High Court 1, Lafia before Justice Aisha Aliyu, the Chief Judge of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arraigned on six-count charge of Criminal Conspiracy, House Breaking and Criminal Force.

Other charges are Assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty, Kidnapping and Inflicting physical Injury.

“The offences are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, Section 3 (1) and 4 of the Nasarawa State Kidnapping (prohibition) Law, 2019.

“It is also punishable under Section 268 (2) and 354 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria and Section 3 (1) of the Nasarawa State Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Law, 2019”, he added.

The PPRO also said that the chief judge of the state assigned the case to High Court, Obi for trail.

The police spokesperson, therefore, said that the suspects were remanded at the Lafia custodian facility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor