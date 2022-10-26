Police charge Nasarawa lecturer, 3 children for alleged assault

According to the statement, the suspects — Dr Ekpa-Ayokhai, 53, Emmanuella Ayokhai, 18, Bob Praise-Ayokhai, 23, and Saint-Dan Ayokhai, 21, are arraigned at High Court 1, Lafia before Justice Aisha Aliyu, the Chief Judge of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arraigned on six-count charge of Criminal Conspiracy, House Breaking and Criminal Force.

Other charges are Assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty, Kidnapping and Inflicting physical Injury.

“The offences are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, Section 3 (1) and 4 of the Nasarawa State Kidnapping (prohibition) Law, 2019.

“It is also punishable under Section 268 (2) and 354 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria and Section 3 (1) of the Nasarawa State Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Law, 2019”, he added.

The PPRO also said that the chief judge of the state assigned the case to High Court, Obi for trail.