US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years each for killing 5-year-old son

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian couple, Valarie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, both aged 28, received a sentence of 25 years to life imprisonment for the murder of their five-year-old son, King Owusu.

The sentencing, which took place on May 1, 2024 and presided over by acting State Supreme Court Justice Steven Pilewski, unfolded in Corona, Queens, where the couple resided.

The couple was convicted of second-degree depraved indifference murder, a charge that carries severe consequences under the law. Despite their pleas for leniency and expressions of love for the child, Justice Pilewski handed down the maximum sentence permissible.

"This little boy was beaten and suffered for days at the hands of these defendants, one of whom was his own mother until he unfortunately succumbed to his severe and extensive injuries," remarked District Attorney Tierney. "Thanks to the thorough investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department, the relentless pursuit of justice by the prosecutors assigned to this case, and the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence presented, the defendants have been held accountable for this horrific crime."

During the trial, Owusu attempted to evade responsibility, citing ignorance of the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court. She recounted her relationship with Addae, hoping for a paternal figure for King, her eldest child. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed profound remorse for failing to recognize the gravity of the abuse sooner.

Similarly, Addae, the stepfather, professed his affection for King and expressed hope for a spiritual reunion, his words underscoring the tragedy that unfolded within their household.

The jury trial, which spanned two and a half weeks, heard chilling details of the abuse King endured. Medical evidence revealed that King had been subjected to brutal beatings over several days, resulting in injuries too numerous to count. His lifeless body was ultimately left at a family member's home in Brentwood, where he was discovered dead.

Owusu and Addae were convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, a verdict that carried the weight of justice for King's senseless death.

As the courtroom proceedings drew to a close, the couple, represented by legal counsel, faced the stark reality of their actions. Now, sentenced to decades behind bars, they confront the consequences of their heinous crime, while the memory of King Owusu serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of vigilance in protecting the most vulnerable among us.

