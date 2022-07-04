RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman, 29, for suspected child stealing in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra have arrested one Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29, for alleged stealing of a three-year old child.

Nigerian police
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga made the disclosure in statement made available to journalists on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga said Umegbaka was apprehended on Saturday at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to the statement, the suspect who hails from Isinkwo Abaomege Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi was arrested at about 4.30pm in Okpoko near Onitsha.

Ikenga said that preliminary information revealed that the suspect was a neighbor to the parents of the child.

He said that when interrogated, the suspect made confessional statement to police of stealing the child with the intention of selling her.

The PPRO hinted that the child was later recovered from the suspect and had since been handed over to the parents.

He added that further development shall be communicated to the public as investigation was still ongoing.

