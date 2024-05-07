Presidency gives fresh update on Tinubu's return date from foreign trip

The announcement of President Tinubu’s return was officially announced by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser of Information and Strategy to the President, through a social media post.

His post on X reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

There have been controversies surrounding President Tinubu’s whereabouts, and there have been no official statements from the presidency.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Presidential Jet had developed a fault in the Netherlands, which might force the Tinubu to use a commercial air career.

According to media reports, following his diplomatic engagements with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam, Netherlands, President Tinubu was forced to use a chartered plane to Saudi Arabia after his main presidential jet developed a fault and was taken in for maintenance.

It was reported that the second presidential jet he could have flown to Saudi for the World Economic Summit also developed a technical snag.

With the two aircraft grounded, the president’s aides, ministers, and other government officials were equally forced to fly to the summit on commercial airlines, leaving the faulty jets behind.

