ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspected child trafficker in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, in recent months, some young Nigerian girls of Igbo decent had been seen in trending videos seeking help to return home from Ghana.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The news of the arrest was contained in a statement signed by the Abia Police PRO, Maureen Chinaka and made available to newsmen in Aba. The suspect, who was arrested on March 8, by Isuochi Divisional Police Headquarters, is an indigene of Achara Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA of Abia.

Chinaka said the arrest was made possible through the information that the parents of the victims relayed to the Nigeria Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyekwere Christian (male) and Nneka Nwokoma (female), both from Achara and Amuda Isuochi, reported that their daughters had been missing for over a week.

“The missing girls were identified as Goodness Onyekwere, 15, Ezinwanne Onyekwere, 16, and Viviane Ndukwe,13.

“In response, the Police promptly initiated investigation that diligently pursued available leads and evidence to determine the missing girls’ whereabouts.

“The result of that meticulous investigative effort was the successful arrest of the suspect connected to the case by police in that division,” she said.

She said that one of the suspects in Police custody, had confessed to his involvement in the incident. The PPRO said the suspect had admitted to abducting the three young girls and transported them to Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in recent months, some young Nigerian girls of Igbo decent had been seen in trending videos seeking help to return home from Ghana.

They said that the young men who supported their movement, told them in Ghana that they would be doing prostitution in Ghana or its neighbouring countries. However, when they refused to join prostitution rings, they were abandoned and left to sleep in motor parks until help came their way to return them to Nigeria.

Chinaka therefore asked the public to help curb the trend of sending young girls into prostitution in neighbouring countries, noting that the suspect would soon be arraigned and prosecuted after ongoing investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

NEMA urges Adamawa residents in flood prone areas to relocate to safer areas

NEMA urges Adamawa residents in flood prone areas to relocate to safer areas

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react (video)

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) promised the culprits will be fished out [Businessday NG]

Cultists kill Anambra man, dump his corpse in abandoned tricycle

Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary