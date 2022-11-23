RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested four suspected members of a notorious kidnap gang allegedly terrorising Abeokuta and its environs.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Ismaila Ibrahim 21, Musa Muhammed, 26, Irekura Abu ,43 and Okanlawon Muhammed 26, were arrested following series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

The spokesman stated that Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators.

“In compliance with the commissioner’s directive, the Superintendent of Police, Taiwo Opadiran-led team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation.

“This led them to one of the suspects Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.

“The arrest of one of the suspects led to the arrest of Muhammed while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.

“The suspects confessed to be members of a kidnap gang who were responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of prayer city, Keesan Abeokuta, on Sept. 22.

“They also informed the police that they were responsible for the kidnap of one Kafayat Jelili of Ogo Titun area of Ibara Orile on Sept. 27,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that their alleged confession led to the arrest of the remaining two suspects, Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed.

He identified Items recovered from them to include two double barrel guns and a single barrel long gun.

The spokesman stated that the commissioner of police had ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

He also directed a massive manhunt for other members of the gang who were presently on the run, with a view to bring them to justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

2023: How space technology can aid free, fair elections-NASRDA

2023: How space technology can aid free, fair elections-NASRDA

CAN condemns destruction of INEC offices, billboards by political thugs

CAN condemns destruction of INEC offices, billboards by political thugs

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

APC doesn’t need logistics support from Wike – Umahi

APC doesn’t need logistics support from Wike – Umahi

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

UNILAG: 100 level student slumps and dies

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

Joseph Ogundeji

Prophet arrested for defiling 2 sisters and impregnating 1