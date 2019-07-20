The police also recovered two automatic pump action guns, two single barrel guns, some charms and N187,000 cash from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu said the kidnap suspects were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on July 9 following a trail.

He gave the names of the suspects as Hyacinth Okeh, 22, and Frederick Okweli, 20, both from Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

“The two suspects were arrested following their involvement in the kidnap of one Charles Enejere.

“Following the trail mounted on them, Enejere happens to be their third victim within three months,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects had been helping the police in their investigation.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is over,’’ he added.