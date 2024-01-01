Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses in Jigawa

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on December 27 after the police received information about the activities of the suspects from Government Unity Senior Secondary School (GUSSS), Malam Madori.

He identified the suspects as Muhammad Nadabo, aged 40, and Auwalu Muhammad, 24. The PPRO added that the suspects, all residents of Malam Madori town, criminally conspired, trespassed into the school at about 1:30 am and stole 19 students’ metal beds and four mattresses.

He said the stolen items were recovered from suspects during their arrest. Shiisu said the operatives also arrested two suspects in Babura LGA for alleged trespass and theft of millet worth ₦16,000 and ₦44,000 cash.

He explained that the suspects, identified as Abudllahi Mujitafa, aged 19 and resident of Kofar Gaba, and a minor (name withheld), we’re arrested with with some part the millet and the sum of ₦500 only in their possession. The PPRO added that when interrogated, the suspects mentioned Habiba Haladu, aged 55, of Kofar Arewa Babura as their regular receiver of stolen items.