ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects criminally conspired, trespassed into the school and stole 19 students’ metal beds and four mattresses.

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses (Businessday NG)
Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses (Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on December 27 after the police received information about the activities of the suspects from Government Unity Senior Secondary School (GUSSS), Malam Madori.

He identified the suspects as Muhammad Nadabo, aged 40, and Auwalu Muhammad, 24. The PPRO added that the suspects, all residents of Malam Madori town, criminally conspired, trespassed into the school at about 1:30 am and stole 19 students’ metal beds and four mattresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the stolen items were recovered from suspects during their arrest. Shiisu said the operatives also arrested two suspects in Babura LGA for alleged trespass and theft of millet worth ₦16,000 and ₦44,000 cash.

He explained that the suspects, identified as Abudllahi Mujitafa, aged 19 and resident of Kofar Gaba, and a minor (name withheld), we’re arrested with with some part the millet and the sum of ₦500 only in their possession. The PPRO added that when interrogated, the suspects mentioned Habiba Haladu, aged 55, of Kofar Arewa Babura as their regular receiver of stolen items.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to arrest the alleged receiver, while all the suspects had since been arraigned in court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway [ThisNigeria]

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Investigation is ongoing [Tori News]

Policeman flees after killing his colleague over cultists' arrest in Edo

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa (Guardian)

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa