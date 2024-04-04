ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Commotion as police escort suffers chest pain on Kaduna-Abuja train, dies mid-trip

Nurudeen Shotayo

A witness said the deceased was hale and hearty before he left home but died on the train after suddenly developing chest pain.

Commotion as police escort suffers chest pain on Kaduna-Abuja train, dies mid-trip [Daily Trust]
Commotion as police escort suffers chest pain on Kaduna-Abuja train, dies mid-trip [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

According to a passenger who witnessed the incident, the deceased showed no signs of illness before the train departed Kaduna.

The witness said the late officer suddenly developed chest pain and clamoured for help before he gave up the ghost.

“A police officer, who was one of the escorts on an Abuja-Kaduna train just died. He left home in good health. But later during the journey, he complained of chest pain and asked his colleague to get him some glucose and water.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no emergency medical care on the train. Before a doctor, who was also a passenger, could come, the officer was already dead,Daily Trust quoted the passenger to have said.

The remains of the officer were later moved to the side of the train with his face covered up.

The train proceeded on the journey and arrived at Kubwa in Abuja around 3:20 pm, after which passengers safely disembarked.

However, security operatives on the ground prevented passengers from capturing the scene on their cameras.

About 20 minutes after the arrival, a police van drove into the station to pick the corpse to a mortuary.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Police swing into action as kidnappers abduct 2 worshippers in Ogun Cele church

Middle: The monarch, Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo and his wife, Olori Taibat Lamidi-Osolo during the staff of office presentation ceremony. [Pulse]

Excitement as Gov Abiodun presents staff of office to young monarch of ancient town

His accomplices fled the scene [The Cable]

Police arrest 19-year-old boy for trying to snatch patrol bike

The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]

15-year-old girl dies by electrocution while fetching water from well