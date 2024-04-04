Commotion as police escort suffers chest pain on Kaduna-Abuja train, dies mid-trip

According to a passenger who witnessed the incident, the deceased showed no signs of illness before the train departed Kaduna.

The witness said the late officer suddenly developed chest pain and clamoured for help before he gave up the ghost.

“A police officer, who was one of the escorts on an Abuja-Kaduna train just died. He left home in good health. But later during the journey, he complained of chest pain and asked his colleague to get him some glucose and water.”

“There was no emergency medical care on the train. Before a doctor, who was also a passenger, could come, the officer was already dead,” Daily Trust quoted the passenger to have said.

The remains of the officer were later moved to the side of the train with his face covered up.

The train proceeded on the journey and arrived at Kubwa in Abuja around 3:20 pm, after which passengers safely disembarked.

However, security operatives on the ground prevented passengers from capturing the scene on their cameras.