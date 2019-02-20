The 43-year-old suspect also known as Ola Gapiano was found guilty of fraud after he tried to defraud a client of the auction house.

Akinwale who is described as the " go-to money launderer for fraudsters all around the world", controlled bank accounts that processed more than £6 million pounds and took commissions of about £73,000.

In a press statement released, NCA's Jamie Horncastle said: " Every serious and organized crime group relies on cash flow, so taking Akinwale out of action will disrupt very many criminal networks."

Some the items recovered from him include a laptop and two cellphones containing references to the laundering of fraudulent cash.