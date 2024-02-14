₦9m ransom recovered as police arrest 7 notorious kidnappers in Abuja

The arrests, announced by the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, were the result of a meticulous operation spearheaded by the Utako police division, under the leadership of CSP Victor Godfrey.

The operation targeted areas in Tudun Wada Lugbe and Pyakasa within the Trademore vicinity, leading to the recovery of a ₦9 million ransom.

The suspects, identified as Usman Muazu, Aliyu Mohammed, Awwal Dahiru, Rabi Sani, Madina Abubakar, Jonah Elimelech, Saminu Idris, and Mariji Iliya, hail from various parts of Nigeria, including the FCT, Borno, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, and Plateau states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their apprehension has shed light on several high-profile kidnapping incidents in the FCT and surrounding areas.

Igweh revealed that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crimes and were providing valuable information to aid in the capture of additional gang members.

In addition to the arrests, the police confiscated various items from the suspects, including knives, cutlasses, a bulletproof vest, and charms. These items are believed to have been used in their criminal activities.

Furthermore, the CP disclosed that the police had arrested 79 other suspects in raids on black spots across the FCT, including Trademore, Galadimawa, Maitama, and Gwagwalada. These operations are part of a broader effort by the command to eliminate crime in the capital territory. The raids also led to the seizure of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit dru

The FCT Police Command has assured the public that the suspects are currently being interrogated and those found culpable will face legal proceedings. This operation underscores the commitment of the FCT police to ensuring the safety and security of Abuja's residents and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT