ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

₦9m ransom recovered as police arrest 7 notorious kidnappers in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The police confiscated various items from the suspects, including knives, cutlasses, a bulletproof vest, and charms.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended some kidnappers in Abuja. [Punch]
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended some kidnappers in Abuja. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The arrests, announced by the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, were the result of a meticulous operation spearheaded by the Utako police division, under the leadership of CSP Victor Godfrey.

The operation targeted areas in Tudun Wada Lugbe and Pyakasa within the Trademore vicinity, leading to the recovery of a ₦9 million ransom.

The suspects, identified as Usman Muazu, Aliyu Mohammed, Awwal Dahiru, Rabi Sani, Madina Abubakar, Jonah Elimelech, Saminu Idris, and Mariji Iliya, hail from various parts of Nigeria, including the FCT, Borno, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, and Plateau states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their apprehension has shed light on several high-profile kidnapping incidents in the FCT and surrounding areas.

Igweh revealed that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crimes and were providing valuable information to aid in the capture of additional gang members.

In addition to the arrests, the police confiscated various items from the suspects, including knives, cutlasses, a bulletproof vest, and charms. These items are believed to have been used in their criminal activities.

Furthermore, the CP disclosed that the police had arrested 79 other suspects in raids on black spots across the FCT, including Trademore, Galadimawa, Maitama, and Gwagwalada. These operations are part of a broader effort by the command to eliminate crime in the capital territory. The raids also led to the seizure of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit dru

The FCT Police Command has assured the public that the suspects are currently being interrogated and those found culpable will face legal proceedings. This operation underscores the commitment of the FCT police to ensuring the safety and security of Abuja's residents and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment

court (TheNigerianInfo)

Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi [NAN]

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area