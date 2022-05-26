Mother of 2-year-old Emmanuel pleads for help to save her son.

Speaking with the mother, she said the results after diagnosis says she risk losing her child if action is not taken.

Emmanuel mother says her baby is also battling cataract which is affecting the both eyes.

She pleads with all kind hearted persons to come to her son's aid as a huge bill of 1.2m has been given to carry out surgery for the heart disorder alongside the eyes.

If you wish to assist baby Emmanuel kindly donate to her Access Bank account

0021269112 Gloria John Access Bank

To contact her pls call

08021342124

