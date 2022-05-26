Emmanuel, a 2years old child who was born with a medical condition known as VSD, a congenital disorder causing a hole in the heart.
Mother of 2-year-old Emmanuel pleads for help to save her son
Speaking with the mother, she said the results after diagnosis says she risk losing her child if action is not taken.
Emmanuel mother says her baby is also battling cataract which is affecting the both eyes.
She pleads with all kind hearted persons to come to her son's aid as a huge bill of 1.2m has been given to carry out surgery for the heart disorder alongside the eyes.
If you wish to assist baby Emmanuel kindly donate to her Access Bank account
0021269112 Gloria John Access Bank
To contact her pls call
08021342124
