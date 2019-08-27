An auto accident involving a trailer and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos State on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 has left many passengers injured .

The loaded trailer, belonging to the company of billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, reportedly skidded off the main carriageway to collide with the bus on the special BRT lane, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The accident happened on Tuesday morning in Majidun Awori along Ikorodu road.

LASTMA said injured passengers have been evacuated to hospitals and the agency is currently evacuating the vehicles involved in the accident.

While authorities have been mute over fatalities, eyewitnesses on the scene reported that some of the passengers on the bus died on the scene.

