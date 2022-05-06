IPOB denies killing Imo military couple, says it’s abomination

The gunmen, according to a military source, raped the woman before her fiancé, and gruesomely killed them thereafter.

Reacting to the incident, the Nigerian Army accused IPOB of being responsible for the gruesome murder, an allegation the secession group debunked.

IPOB’s Spokesperson Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the military’s allegation is fallacious.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the laughable and fallacious statement credited to the Nigeria Army that IPOB is responsible for the killing of couple on transit in Imo State after their marriage ceremony.

“We, therefore, wish to place on record that IPOB has no hands in the said atrocity which is an abominable act in Igbo tradition.

“No true Igbo will hurt an in-law, how much more a married daughter (Ada) in Igbo land.

“Before the Army jumped into their jaundiced conclusion that such abominable act was masterminded by IPOB, what investigations did they carry out to substantiate their claims?

“When have armed gunmen or criminals recruited by evil politicians in connivance with the same security agencies in their desperation to demonise IPOB, become IPOB members?

“They have always looked for occasion to attack innocent Igbo youths. Who knows the number of innocent Biafrans they will rope in in the aftermath of this abominable act and tag them the suspects?”