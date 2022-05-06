RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

IPOB denies killing Imo military couple, says it’s abomination

While denying that it has no hand in the gruesome killing of the military couple in Imo State, IPOB maintained that the southeast region ancestors would avenge their demise. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has distanced itself from the killing of a military couple in Imo State.

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

Recall that on Sunday, May 1, 2022, a man, who’s a Master Warrant Officer, and the lady, a Lance Corporal, were traveling to conclude their traditional marriage, when they met some yet-to-be identified gunmen, who abducted them.

The gunmen, according to a military source, raped the woman before her fiancé, and gruesomely killed them thereafter.

Reacting to the incident, the Nigerian Army accused IPOB of being responsible for the gruesome murder, an allegation the secession group debunked.

IPOB’s Spokesperson Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the military’s allegation is fallacious.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the laughable and fallacious statement credited to the Nigeria Army that IPOB is responsible for the killing of couple on transit in Imo State after their marriage ceremony.

“We, therefore, wish to place on record that IPOB has no hands in the said atrocity which is an abominable act in Igbo tradition.

“No true Igbo will hurt an in-law, how much more a married daughter (Ada) in Igbo land.

“Before the Army jumped into their jaundiced conclusion that such abominable act was masterminded by IPOB, what investigations did they carry out to substantiate their claims?

“When have armed gunmen or criminals recruited by evil politicians in connivance with the same security agencies in their desperation to demonise IPOB, become IPOB members?

“They have always looked for occasion to attack innocent Igbo youths. Who knows the number of innocent Biafrans they will rope in in the aftermath of this abominable act and tag them the suspects?”

While Powerful maintained that the killing is an abomination to the people of the southeast region of the country, he assured that the region’s ancestors would avenge the death.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

