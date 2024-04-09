Husband and wife sell fake alcoholic drinks to Lagosians for 6 years

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP Umma Ayuba, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said the crackdown occurred on April 4, when a team of detectives from the Zone 2 Raider Section, led by CSP Ngozi Braide, conducted a raid on a residence in Muibi Olawumi Close, Off Ayetoto/Itẹle Road, Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State.

"Acting on intelligence, the officers discovered an illicit operation producing counterfeit wines, liquor, champagne, and other alcoholic drinks," she said.

"The evidence includes unlabeled and branded bottles of suspected adulterated alcoholic drinks, various containers filled with mixtures suspected to be ingredients for the adulterated beverages.

"Also, equipment used in the production process, such as pumping machines, funnels, and sealing machines. Other items include brand label of Del-Mud, Del-Mud Royal, Smooth Brandy Wine Drinks in packs, a funnel containing a white handkerchief (used as filter) and corkscrew among various other production and branding items," she said.

The Zonal PRO said that one Margaret Austine was apprehended at the scene and she confessed to involvement in the illegal operation for about six years, alongside her husband, Austine Idemudia, a.k.a. Baba Joshua.

"Margaret, who confessed to the crime, confirmed that their adulterated finished products are sold to buyers across Lagos state and Ogun," she said.

According to Ayuba the zone is actively investigating the case and will release further information to the general public as it becomes available. She said that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the zone, Olatoye Durosinmi, had advised the public to be careful when buying food and drinks.

"Durosinmi urges the public to be vigilant when purchasing food and beverages. The AIG expresses concern that the presence of adulterated products poses a serious risk to consumer health," she said.