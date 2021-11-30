How do free spins work? Learn about them here

Free spins are one of the most sought-after features for video slot players. They can be awarded in a number of different ways, and they always bring out the best reactions of players. Take a look at our guide to free spins, and find out how you can get access to free spins, as well as how to make the most of them.

Promotional Free Spins

This is one of the most common ways that free spins can be awarded to players. When you sign up to an online casino, you will have the opportunity to tap into a range of different bonuses. One of the most common forms of bonuses that’s offered, is freespins. This bonus awards players the opportunity to try free games on different video slot titles.

The spins themselves, are awarded to players as low stake spins. So, you won’t tend to be awarded spins that are of a high stake. The spins are normally awarded in numbers of 50 or more, but depending on the promotion, they are sometimes awarded in different batches.

What free spins tend to have in place, are competitive wagering requirements. This is generally the case with online casino promotions, as they ensure that players don’t just collect the bonus and then withdraw right away.

Another condition to free spins, is that they can only be used on specific video slots. It means that when you choose a promotion, you won’t always be able to get free spins for the slot you want. Although it does mean that if there’s a promotion for the slot that you like, then this isn’t an issue.

Some sites offer players the opportunity to grab free spins without deposits, or without wagering requirements. It’s very rare that these are offered to players with both in place, it is normally one or the other. These are far more appealing to players than other forms of free spins, as they essentially give players a free opportunity to play a slot.

Free Spins Within a Game

The other common form of free spins are ones that are awarded within a game. These are awarded to players through the bonus feature within the game. These are very different to promotional free spins, because they don’t have any wagering requirements or conditions associated with them.

There are lots of different ways that the spins are awarded, but in general, they are given out when players manage to land scatter symbols on the reels. This will then award free spins to the player. The number of spins awarded will normally be a lot lower compared to promotional free spins.

However, a lot of free spins tend to add bonuses to them. This can be as simple as multipliers, and they can sometimes be as complicated as incorporating extra features to the game. These free spins may well be a lot more exciting, and they can be significantly more lucrative than promotional free spins.

This is partly because the free spins within a game, are awarded at the same stake level the player was playing with when they were triggered. So, it means that the wins they generate, have the potential to be significantly higher than the wins created from low stake promotional free spins.

Whichever form of free spins you’re able to grab a hold of, if you’re a lover of free spins, then these are definitely a great way to increase your play time.

----