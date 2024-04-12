ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian drug kingpin, wife arrested in India for trafficking cocaine

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Indian narcotic control body said the Nigerian was operating a big drug network, using some locals as peddlers for delivery in bulk.

The arrest comes after the NCB burst a drug syndicate allegedly being run by Stanley with his wife managing the proceeds generated by the drug network.

The bureau has also frozen assets worth Rs 1.06 crore linked to the couple as part of the operation.

Amit Ghawate, the Additional Director of NCB Goa, revealed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, April 11, 2024, per Press Trust of India.

According to Ghawate, the Nigerian drug kingpin was apprehended on Wednesday following a thorough investigation.

He disclosed that acting on a tip-off, the NCB Goa team confiscated 7.35 grams of cocaine from Raju S, a resident of Saligao, on February 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Indian police arrest 3 Nigerians for trafficking drugs

Ghawate said, “During initial investigation in the case, it was learnt that the accused was merely a peddler working for a bigger drug network being operated by Stanley, a Nigerian national and his wife, Usha C, both residing in Candolim.

“It was further learnt that the kingpin, Stanley, had associated some local people to whom he used to provide drugs in bulk for delivery to his various customers.

“On February 16, 2024, the NCB Goa arrested another field peddler identified as Michael, a taxi driver from Candolim.

“Following the leads, NCB raided the house of the kingpin, Stanley, but he was already arrested by the Telangana Police in the NDPS case there.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that Usha C, alongside her husband, was actively engaged in drug trafficking and managing the proceeds generated by this drug network.

“Accordingly, Usha C was placed under arrest on February 21, 2024, and proceedings for identification of illegally acquired properties by them were initiated in order to weaken the whole drug network,” he said.

The anti-narcotic body stated that properties obtained with illicit proceeds totalling one crore rupees and belonging to Usha C and Stanley have been identified and frozen.

“On Wednesday, Stanley was arrested by NCB, Goa and further investigation is in progress,” Ghawate added.

