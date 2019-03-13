The gunmen numbering around 10 stormed the police station with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and carted away rifles and other ammunition.

According to a report by ThisDay, the gunmen who arrived at the police station around 8 P.M shot sporadically in the air before eventually killing the police officers.

A witness disclosed that the gunmen destroyed most of the vehicles parked at the station.

It was also gathered that the gunmen also attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the local government, destroying vehicles parked at the premises.