Gunmen raid palace, abduct monarch in Abuja

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian Police has been notified, and some officers visited the community to commence investigation.

Gunmen run riot in Northern community. [Daily Express]
The traditional ruler of Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, has been kidnapped.

The monarch’s brother, who is the Chief Imam of the community’s Central Mosque, Malam Jibrin D. Gimba, confirmed this to Daily Trust. He said the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9 pm.

According to Gimba, the monarch, who was seated in front of his palace taking fresh air, was whisked away at gunpoint. The kidnappers had shot into the air to scare away people.

Some few minutes later, I started hearing gunshots… I watched through my window and discovered that the kidnappers had whisked him away,” he said.

Gimba said the abductors of the monarch had not made contact with the family yet, adding that the attack was the third in the community in recent times.

Police have been notified, and some officers visited the community.

Traditional leaders like Shamidozhi, although they have no constitutional role, are typically revered in northern Nigeria as custodians of the tradition.

They generally act as a link between civilians and government, as well as peacemakers in times of crisis.

Ima Elijah

