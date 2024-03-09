Grade 8 pupil found dead after falling from 7th floor of school building in Nairobi

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 6pm when the learner at Joy Gardens Primary Tena-Umoja in Nairobi is reported to have fallen from the building.

Detectives and police officers from Buru Buru were called in to investigate the mysterious death of the 13-year-old.

Surveillance CCTV footage were obtained by detectives to aid in the investigations.

Reports indicate that the deceased’s family disputed the school management’s narrative with police categorizing their investigation as possible suicide or murder.

Buruburu sub-county police commander Francis Kamau, confirmed the incident, noting that preliminary investigations have unearthed some inconstancies.

“We are investigating murder for now. This is because of many inconsistencies detected,” he said.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place to shed more light into the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

The lifeless body of the learner was found on the first floor of the building and his parents contacted.

Following the incident, scores of parents visited the institution to check on their children.

Parent dispute school narrative, demand post mortem

The school in question operates as a boarding institution with numerous pupils in attendance.

Further details are expected to emerge from an autopsy demanded by the grieving parents.

Other parents with learners at the institution expressed hope for speedy investigations to unearth what caused the learner’s death.